€210,000 grant to restore Kilkenny historic buildings

Thousands of euro has been granted to help restore an historic building in the heart of Kilkenny City.

The Bridge House on John Street was almost completely destroyed by a fire last October.

Government funding of €211,000 has now been allocated to help restore that and for works on a number of other important building locally.

€90,000 has been set aside for the restoration of the roof of the Bridge House in Kilkenny City.

Work has been ongoing there for the last number of months since the fire happened.

It’s owned by the Neville group, which also owns the Rivercourt Hotel behind it.

The Bridge House is one of 6 structures locally to have been granted funding under this Built Heritage and Historic Structures sheme.

There’s €29,000 going to Borris House for repairs to sash windows and the staircase; €17,000 is going to the Station Master’s House also in Borris; Rothe House in Kilkenny is getting €15,000; €30,000 is going towards roof works in St Canice’s Cathedral; and the Thatched House in Clogh is getting €30,000.