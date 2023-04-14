Ground to be broken on massive new €440million medical devices factory in Kilkenny this morning

The ground will be broken on a massive new €440million medical devices factory in Kilkenny this morning.

There could be over 800 new local jobs created at the Abbott site when it’s finished.

Minister Simon Harris will be representing the government at the turning of the sod which will see the start of the construction project in the Danville Business Park in Loughboy.

It’s expected to support hundreds of construction jobs over he next couple of years which will be a major economic boost to the region.

The 30,000 square-meter factory will be used to make the company’s Freestyle Libre 3 product which monitors glucose levels for diabetics.

KCLR News will be attending so stay tuned for updates across the day.