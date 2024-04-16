Volunteers representing areas impacted by wind energy developments is to march on the Dáil next month.

The Communities and Environmental Protection Alliance, which comprises 41 action groups across 20 counties, including Carlow and Kilkenny, is calling for robust wind farm regulations.

They say their core focus lies in advocating for environmental regulation policies, in the interests of safeguarding public health and wellbeing, and preserving environmental integrity.

And they believe that the Planning and Wind Energy guidelines published in 2004 are now outdated.

They’ve set a date of the 21st of May for their action in Dublin.