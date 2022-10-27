Growing demand for allotments and community gardens in Carlow says Local Enterprise Office

Interest in allotments and community gardens is growing in Carlow and across the country.

That’s according to the local LEO office which is launching a Guide for Design & Implementation for them at the Carlow Exchange this evening (5 pm).

Interested in sustainability and grow-your-own is increasing and Pierce Kavanagh says they want to help more people get involved:

“We have the plots in Carlow Town, throughout the country I suppose it’s becoming much more popular and the new garden design is to do with allotments and community gardens and it’s basically to encourage people to get involved locally with whether it’s a community garden or an allotment,” said Pierce.