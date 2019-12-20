Guarded welcome from Friends of St Luke’s for MRI funding news

News that there is money set aside for the MRI scanner at St Lukes next year is being given a cautious welcome today.

€2.5 million is being promised by the HSE for the long-awaited project that requires an extension to the hospitals radiology department.

The Chairperson of the Friends of St Luke’s, who fund-raised €250,000 for the equipment, says it all sounds good but he says they’ve been disappointed before.

Declan McCann told KCLR Live this morning that if he doesn’t see the JCB’s on site before the election happens then he will be very concerned.