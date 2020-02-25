Man found guilty of murdering Kilkennywoman Patricia O’Connor

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner’s mother at the home they shared at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin in May 2017.

Patricia O’Connor – originally from Windgap in County Kilkenny – was dismembered afterwards, and her remains were found scattered across the Wicklow and Dublin mountains.

Kieran Greene handed himself in to Gardai almost two weeks after killing Patricia O’Connor.

He told them he was acting in self-defence after she came at him with a hurley in the bathroom. Afterwards, he said he moved her body into the boot of her cara and drove to Wexford where he buried her in a shallow grave.

He said he returned to the site a few days later, dug her up, dismembered her and scattered her remains across the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

He changed his story six months later, and blamed her husband for killing her. He told Gardaí he took the blame, but the prosecution claimed that was a lie.

The jury convicted him of murder this afternoon after deliberating for just under 4.5 hours.

Three others, including Ms. O’Connor’s daughter Louise and granddaughter Stephanie, are also on trial accused of impeding Greene’s apprehension or prosecution, and the jury will resume its deliberations in relation to them tomorrow.