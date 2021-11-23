Gun and ammunition seized in Carlow drug searches

A gun and ammunition have been seized in Carlow along with large quantities of drugs.

Local Gardai have carried out 18 searches across the county over the past two days as part of Operation Thor.

The operation which is designed to prevent and disrupt criminal activity in the area also saw increased checkpoints and patrols across Carlow Town and other parts of the county yesterday and today.

Drugs were found in ten of the searches and in six cases the amounts are big enough to support charges of sale or supply.

19 people have been arrested and eight of those have been charged and will appear before Carlow District Court.