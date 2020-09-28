Covid-19 means no ‘Trick or Treat’ or bonfires this halloween

Trick or treating and all the other usual Halloween festivities will not be possible this year.

That’s the advice from a local doctor and from the fire services.

The public health measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus will mean we can’t do a regular Halloween so Kilkenny GP Tadhg Crowley says we’ll have to think of other ways to celebrate safely.

Kilkenny Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Frank Dunne says says bonfires and other outdoor activities will not be possible either.

Frank’s told KCLR they don’t want to be putting firemen at risk of getting Covid-19 on top of the other risks they routinely face.