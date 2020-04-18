Happy birthday to “cocooner” Andy who turns 100 today

There’s a 100th Birthday celebration in Carlow today.

Andy Byrne will be in line for the Centenarian Bounty and a cheque from the president for €2540.

The GAA fan from Coolkenno on the Wicklow Border will have to make do with a much scaled down party because of the restrictions still in place.

Granddaughter Margaret says Andy has always been an active walker and an avid GAA fan and even though he’s been sick recently, he’s looking forward to getting out and about again when the restrictions are relaxed.

Earlier this week, Margaret described on KCLR Live how her grandparents Andy and Teresa had met years ago at a Legion of Mary meeting. The happy couple are married for 65 years.