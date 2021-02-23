KCLR NewsNews & Sport

“Happy but terrified” says Carlow Principal of returning to school next week

Simon Lewis heads up the local Educate Together

Edwina Grace 23/02/2021
IMAGE pexels.com

Local teachers are “happy but terrified” by the prospect of going back into class next week.

The cabinet is expected to sign off on plans to reopen the schools later.

Primary school kids up to second class are believed to be going back on Monday with others to follow in a few weeks.

Simon Lewis is the principal of the Educate Together in Carlow and ahead of the announcement he’s been talking to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is – listen back here:

