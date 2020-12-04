Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Flying Tumbler
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Health and Safety Authority investigating Kilkenny City incident

One man was taken to hospital after a fall

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 04/12/2020

The Health and Safety Authority says it’s investigating an incident in Kilkenny City last evening.

One man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital after sustaining a fall while on a cherry picker on High Street, close to its junction with Friary Street.

He’s understood to be okay.

Gardaí, paramedics and fire personnel all attended.

In a statement to KCLR News this morning a spokesperson says “The HSA is aware of and is investigating this incident”.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 04/12/2020