Health and Safety Authority investigating Kilkenny City incident
One man was taken to hospital after a fall
The Health and Safety Authority says it’s investigating an incident in Kilkenny City last evening.
One man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital after sustaining a fall while on a cherry picker on High Street, close to its junction with Friary Street.
He’s understood to be okay.
Gardaí, paramedics and fire personnel all attended.
In a statement to KCLR News this morning a spokesperson says “The HSA is aware of and is investigating this incident”.