Health and Safety Authority investigating Kilkenny City incident

The Health and Safety Authority says it’s investigating an incident in Kilkenny City last evening.

One man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital after sustaining a fall while on a cherry picker on High Street, close to its junction with Friary Street.

He’s understood to be okay.

Gardaí, paramedics and fire personnel all attended.

In a statement to KCLR News this morning a spokesperson says “The HSA is aware of and is investigating this incident”.