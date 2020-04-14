Health, home education, changing behaviour: New survey shows we have adapted well to Covid-19 restrictions

A new survey of over 100,000 respondents shows for the most part we have adapted well to the Covid-19 restrictions introduced by Government in late March.

The population-wide survey conducted by research teams at Dublin City University, NUI Galway and the Insight SFI Centre for Data Analytics (NUI Galway) is looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictive measures (lock down, social distancing) on daily life in Ireland.

Respondents reported that they found the recommendations made by the government to curb the spread of the virus very clear.

92% indicated an understanding of the measures around social distancing;

79% of those surveyed were clear on the guidelines around shopping.

The figures were also similarly high with regards to social isolation and the advice around leisure activities.

“This is a baseline study on how we are coping with the restrictive measure put in place by the Government to try and flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland”, says Professor Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems, DCU and joint research lead.

“As these restrictions have now been extended to May 5th we plan to repeat the study every two weeks to continually check the pulse of the nation and our ability to deal with the current situation.”

Over 85% of the sample reported adapting their behaviours at home.

Interestingly, while 75% of people felt they have adapted their behaviour in public, only 37% of respondents felt that others around them in public, have changed their behaviour.

Playing board games, indoor exercises and home work-outs as well as going for a walk were the most popular activities carried out by people in the past week.

The results are from the Corona Citizens’ Science Project, a national anonymous online survey conducted in order to understand how people are dealing with the pandemic and how it has impacted on their home life; working life; childcare arrangements; physical and emotional wellbeing.

The survey was conducted over a 24 hour period on Wednesday, April 8th and will be repeated again on the 22nd of April.

Health, Eduction, Demographics

In relation to childcare, over 9,000 reported having children in preschool, who are now at home (89%). 26,000 respondents have children in primary school; the vast majority of this category reported favourably about schooling, stating they did not encounter any problems (77%).

However, some indicated they did not have the necessary resources such as access to a laptop or computers; others said there weren’t enough laptops/computers available and 4% were dissatisfied with an unreliable internet connection.

Health

6,000 respondents indicated to have had flu-like symptoms in the last 14 days.

Of these symptoms, most common was

tiredness/exhaustion (64%)

sore throat (54%)

dry, throaty cough (44%)

runny nose (42%)

and/or muscle pain (38%).

In relation to the sample of people who had flu-like symptoms; 52% thought they had symptoms of coronavirus and 53% contacted their GP.

Of these; 36% were referred for testing. In relation to people who did receive test results,10% were positive, 18% were negative.

Demographics

76% of the survey respondents were females. The mean and median age was 47 and was the same for male and female respondents.

The vast majority of answers came from Dublin (38%); Galway (12%), Cork (6%) and all other counties at less than 5%.

Of the respondents, 14% had secondary education, or were going through this, 4% had a technical or vocational diploma, 19% a national cert or diploma and 63% had a University degree.