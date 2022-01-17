Health insurance customers in Carlow and Kilkenny are missing out on savings

The average person sticks with their health insurance provider for 13 years, according to a new survey.

The Health Insurance Authority says many are hesitant to swap plans as it can appear complex while others are afraid it will affect their existing benefits.

The HIA claims hundreds of euro in savings are available to people who switch schemes, yet more than a million have never looked for a better deal.

Chief Executive of the Authority Laura Brien says people often struggle with finding the right plan at the right price:

“It is complex. Each plan has a long list of benefits associated with it so people are looking not just at the price but also at the level of coverage. And we acknowledge that can be challenging”

