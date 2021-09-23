Health Minister in denial about problems facing Slaintecare according to Kilkenny man on its implementation advisory council

A Kilkenny man on the Slaintecare Implementation Advisory Council says the Health Minister is in denial about the problems facing the plan.

The grouping met Stephen Donnelly last week in the wake of two high profile resignations over the lack of progress in the government’s universal health care scheme.

But former head of the INMO Liam Doran has told The Way It Is that Minister Donnelly simply doesn’t seem to realise that Slaintecare is facing a real crisis.

