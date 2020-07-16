Health Minister plays down impact of foreign travel on the spread of the coronavirus

The Health Minister has played down the impact of foreign travel on the spread of the coronavirus.

It follows the news that Ireland WON’T be moving to phase four of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions next week.

Two more people with Covid-19 died in the Republic yesterday, while 14 new cases were confirmed, though none were local.

The reproductive rate of the virus has now increased to between 1.2 and 1.8 and phase four has been delayed until August 10th.

It means pubs, nightclubs and casinos can’t re-open and restrictions on public gatherings remain in place.

Face-coverings in all shops will become mandatory and no more than 10 people can attend social gatherings in a house.

A ‘green list’ for international travel will be published on Monday – and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says tourists have little impact on the spread of the virus:

“The latest figures are that 9 in every 10 new cases is domestic, in the US for example since the beginning of June, the total number of cases identified that are people that have come off flights from the United States is just four in six weeks” he said