Health Minister says new Coronavirus restriction rules will be used sparingly

People who continuously break Coronavirus restriction rules could face a fine or jail.

New emergency laws have come into effect to restrict people’s movements for the next five days.

There have been growing concerns people would break the 2 kilometre and social distancing rules over the Easter weekend.

Anyone flouting the restrictions could get a court fine of €2,500 eor a six month jail sentence.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the emergency legislation will be used sparingly.

He said “When somebody is showing disrespect to your health, my health and is risking your families health and my families health and is refusing to comply, then the Gardai can ensure that they do comply”.