Health Minister gets Cabinet approval to abolish some hospital fees for children

Cabinet’s backed plans to scrap some hospital charges for children.

The Health Minister’s been given approval to publish legislation that would see overnight and day case public in-patient charges, for children under 16, abolished.

It would apply to all public hospitals.

The government also gave its backing to a proposal to make contraception free to women aged 17 to 25.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says he hopes to see the schemes rolled out later this year:

“I know they’ll make a big difference to people in the Autumn, so some good news in terms of the costs of healthcare”