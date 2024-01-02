Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says progress has been made on planned delivery of six Surgical Hubs including one in the South East

Plans for a number of Surgical Hubs across the country are moving forward.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is today announcing that progress has been made on the planned delivery in key locations, including at University Hospital Waterford where a planning application has been lodged for such a development.

Aim is to impact on day-case waiting lists in advance of the delivery of regional elective hospitals.

Minister Donnelly said; “We have now seen a second year in a row with a reduction in waiting lists and I am determined that we will see a further reduction in the number of patients waiting in 2024. The surgical hubs will add to our reduced waiting times for day-case procedures in 2024.”

The Minister noted progress on the delivery of the six new surgical hubs as follows:

1. Mount Carmel in South Dublin

Fit-out works are underway and the first phase will be completed early in 2024.

2. Swords in North Dublin Fingal County Council has granted planning permission for the hub at the Swords Business Campus. The tender process is also complete and work will get underway shortly.

3. Galway Planning permission at Merlin Park granted. The tender process is complete and contract is to be awarded.

4. Cork Planning application lodged for development of hub at CUH and enabling works are underway.

5. Waterford Planning application lodged for development of hub at UHW.