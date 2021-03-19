Health officials expected to give green light to resume administering AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s expected that Health Officials will give the green light to resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Read the EMA preliminary report here.

Germany, Italy and France have already resumed administering the vaccine, however it’s expected it could be a number of days before the HSE is in a position to do so.

It’s as many of the staff at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny still aren’t fully vaccinated, and would have “no problem” in taking the AstraZeneca jab.

That’s according to Denis Hynes, a SIPTU representative for workers there.

He says a number of staff at the hospital still haven’t received a second dose of the Covid vaccine, despite wanting to.

And he believes many of them would gladly accept the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite the previous concerns.

Meanwhile, local broadcasting legend Johnny Barry has received his dose of the Covid vaccine.

KCLR’s famed country music presenter got his first jab earlier this week and will be back in a month for the second dose.

He says he’s had no side effects from the vaccine, and it was a very efficient system with his local GP – listen back to his chat with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: