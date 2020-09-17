Health officials meeting to consider moving Dublin to Level 3

Health officials will meet later today to consider restrictions for Dublin as Covid-19 continues to spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is expected to make recommendations to Government on moving the capital to Level 3.

It would mean cultural venues closing, capacity at funerals and weddings being limited and people told to work from home.

A government steering group will meet later before cabinet makes a decision tomorrow.

Cases have increased five-fold in Dublin recently, but Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says there is concern nationally:

“We will look at the situation nationally, but my concern at times where there’s a significant focus on a particular region or county, is that people in all other regions or counties take their eye off the ball and fell that the problem is over there. The problem is not over there, the problem is all around us with this disease and people need to act accordingly all across the country.”

It comes as 254 new cases were reported nationwide by NPHET yesterday, and three more coronavirus-related deaths.

The most recent cases have been detected in 24 counties, including at least eight across Carlow and Kilkenny.