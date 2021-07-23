Heatwave could be replaced by thunderstorms but Carlow and Kilkenny may escape

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for this afternoon and evening by Met Eireann.

Counties most at risk are Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-twenties for the weekend and Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather’s been telling KCLR it will still be quite warm in the next few days.

When the cooler weather hits, Met Eireann forecaster Matthew Martin says people in the East are likely to be the first to experience it first.