Help needed for those coordinating the distribution of donated clothes for Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny

Those who are locally coordinating the distribution of donated clothes for refugees from Ukraine are today making a further appeal.

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership urgently needs clothes rails and boxes to help them sort and distribute the items efficiently.

Anybody with either is asked to drop off at James Stephens’ Army Barracks in the city where they’ve set up a base.

