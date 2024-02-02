Help needed to track down a silver Landcruiser taken from Tullow in Co Carlow

Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for information on a Landcruiser taken from Co Carlow.

It was parked up in the Station Manor estate in Tullow in the early hours of last Friday (26th Jan) morning between 3 and 4am.

Garda Andy Neill has been telling KCLR News that; “The owner of the house got up to go to work as normal and noticed his 2008 Landcruiser was missing from outside his house, apparently the culprits entered his home, took the keys and the vehicle”.

He describes it as “Well used, slightly tatty around the edges but not abused 2008 silver Landruiser, three-door commercial, without rear side windows so ie it had the panels, the vehicle had a roof rack and is further identified by having a scuff on the left-hand front bumper as well as a dent on the right side of the rear bumper, it also had one damaged right-hand side wind deflector that was missing on the passenger side”.

And Garda Neill notes; “People who have Landcruisers and people of the farming community and the trade community know their Landcruisers because they’d often see something like a 2008 Landcruiser which is acknowledged to be the best of them, the 2004 model onwards is seen to be the best and the hardiest Landcruiser”.