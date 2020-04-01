Help Wanted at Intosport Kilkenny

A Kilkenny company is seeking help to provide scrubs for local frontline staff.

Intosport in Castlecomer need people with sewing experience to join their manufacturing team.

Production is already underway, with a first batch of 60 scrubs expected before the end of the week.

People who wish to help can contact [email protected]

The company’s Jonny Dowling says there will be ample work available for anyone interested.