Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan says it might not be possible to save the historical panels on Ossory Bridge

The Heritage Minister says it may not be possible to save the historical panels at the Ossory Bridge on Kilkenny’s Ring Road.

The public art tells the history of Ossory in concrete panels.

Work has gotten underway this week on a 250-thousand-Euro scheme, to widen the path for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

It’s hoped the panels can be saved and re-installed elsewhere, but Minister Malcolm Noonan says it may not be practical:

“My understanding is that it’s going to be incredibly difficult because they’re cast from single pieces of concrete. It could be incredibly challenging to move them, but they’re going to make every effort they can to do so.”