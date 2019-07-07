Hero Gardaí save man from drowning in the River Nore in Kilkenny

Three local Gardaí are being hailed as heroes this morning after saving someone from drowning in Kilkenny overnight.

They were on patrol in the city when they saw a man enter the River Nore at John’s Quay shortly after 2am.

A female Garda immediately jumped into the river after him while the other Gardaí assisted with a lifebuoy.

A Garda spokesperson has told KCLR News this morning that the man, who is in his ealy 20s, was submerged under the water but the she managed to bring him back to the surface and swim with him to safety.

All three Gardaí then managed to bring him to dry land.

Both the man and the Garda were then taken to St Luke’s Hospital and treated for mild hypothermia.

The Garda was discharged a short time later while the young man is receiving further treatment.