Heroic Kilkenny hurlers to be welcomed back to the Marble City following Croke Park heartbreak

Following a valiant effort in Croke Park yesterday, the heroic Kilkenny hurling team is set to be welcomed back to the Marble city later.

The Cats were beaten by Limerick in the showpiece hurling event of the year yesterday, on a final scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26.

The win saw the Treaty claim a third successive title for the very first time.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody paid tribute to his side for their performance:

“We’re the team that came out on the wrong side of it so everybody is heartbroken, but absolutely I thought the effort of our players was magnificent,” said Brian.

“Obviously, Limerick won the game, they’re outstanding champions, they’ve achieved three in a row which tells its own story, so we can say full credit to them and well done to them but huge admiration for what our players put into it” he added.

An open-top bus carrying the team will depart the Castle Park at 7 pm this evening and will travel via Rose Inn Street, John Street, Hebron Road, and O’Loughlin Road before eventually arriving at UPMC Nowlan Park at 7.30.

The event will be open from 4 pm with a big screen showing a replay of the game and live music.