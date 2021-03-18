Heroin and cocaine dealer appears before Carlow District Court

A man’s appeared before Carlow District Court today, over the sale and supply of €56,000 worth of drugs.

He was caught on Tuesday at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Kilkenny City, carrying €48,000 worth of heroin and €8,000 of cocaine.

Both stashes were destined for sale locally in the South East.

The man was this morning remanded on bail, and is now due to appear before Kilkenny District Court in June.