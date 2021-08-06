Heroin worth €12.3million seized in the South East

Heroin worth €12,300,000 has been seized at Rosslare Port in Co. Wexford.

Revenue officers with the help of detector dogs Sam and Flynn seized 88 kilos of the drug yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The drugs were discovered when a truck and trailer, arriving into Ireland from mainland Europe, was stopped and searched.

The product was discovered concealed in machinery.

Investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.