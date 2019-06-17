High Number of Offences Resulting in Probation Orders in Carlow

Monday 17th June

Carlow had the second highest number of probation orders issued per 100,000 residents last year.

The Probation Service’s Annual Report for 2018 shows the number of people referred to them from courts around the country.

A probation order can be issued when a judge has found that the facts of the case against the offender have been proved – but don’t proceed to a guilty finding.

This puts the person under the supervision of a Probation Officer for up to three years.

Locally, Kilkenny had more individuals referred at 258, while Carlow had 169.

The most common crimes resulting in referral are theft, drug offences and assault.

Community service is among the main punishments.