High temperature alert issued for Carlow and Kilkenny from Thursday

The mercury is set to rise in the coming days across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Met Eireann has issued an alert for high temperatures that will be valid from Thursday to Sunday.

A national weather advisory remains in place until Monday.

Carlow and Kilkenny are likely to see temperatures climb from about 26 or 27 degrees on Wednesday to 29 or higher by the weekend.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says some weather models show we could see up to 31 degrees by Sunday.

And he says the temperature record for August, that was set in Carlow might be broken:

“The all-time record of 31.5 degrees for August which was set in Carlow in 1995 perhaps could come under threat”