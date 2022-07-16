High temperatures may cause heat stress for vulnerable people

Extremely high temperatures that are on the way could cause heat stress for more vulnerable people.

A status yellow high temperatures warning has been issued for the country from tomorrow.

It could reach 32 degrees on Monday and may even break the record temperature of 33.3 degrees in Kilkenny over 120 years ago.

Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather dot com has this advice for anyone braving the heat over the coming days:

“Avoid if you can outdoors in the middle of the day from 12 o’clock and 3 o’clock which is the hottest time, just drink plenty of fluid and wear sun protection if you are out and about.”