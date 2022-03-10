Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to meet with Carlow College to discuss its potential future role in the South East Technological University

The Higher Education Minister says officials will meet with Carlow College this week to discuss its potential future role in the South East Technological University.

Simon Harris was responding to a request for an update from local Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’ Connor in the Dáilthis week.

There have been ongoing talks about the integration of St Patricks College ahead of the SETU start date on the 1st of May.

Minister Harris had this reply to Deputy Murnane O’Connor; “What I would like to do is work with Carlow College I believe my officials will be meeting them this week to ensure that Carlow College can have as strong a case as possible and be as well-positioned as possible to put forward the case in relation to integration and I look forward to working with you very closely on this”.