Highest gusts of wind recorded in Carlow since Hurricane Ophelia

Carlow had the highest gusts of winds recorded since Hurricane Ophelia in 2017.

The top gusts locally were recorded were 100 km/hr in the Oak Park station area of the town.

Storm Jorge has eased off this morning but a cold forecast still remains for the rest of the day with some wintry showers also.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow weather advises people to take care on roads if driving as there will be a lot of frost and icy patches.