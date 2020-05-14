HIQA pour cold water on talk of schools and creches being safe to reopen

HIQA are pouring a little cold water on how safe school and creches could be to reopen.

Leo Varadkar says allowing them to open their doors again could be one of the safest Covid 19 restrictions to lift.

The Taoiseach was reacting to a report from the health watchdog which said children don’t appear to be substantial contributors to the spread of the disease.

But HIQA’s Dr Mairín Ryan says really all we know is that kids aren’t more infectious than anyone else:

“We identified the available scientific evidence, it’s limited evidence based on only seven studies.

“The conclusion that we drew from looking at those studies was that children do transmit the virus that causes Covid19 but they don’t appear to transmit it to any greater degree than anybody else in the population, there’s no evidence that children transmit the virus the causes Covid19 to any greater degree than anyone else”.