KCLR NewsNews & Sport

HIQA report on Foster Care services names Carlow, Kilkenny & South Tipperary as an area where major non-compliances and risks were identified

One in five children in care locally had not been allocated a social worker

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 28/09/2021

Failures in foster care services locally and the efforts to address them have been identified in a new report published by HIQA today.

They relate to inspections carried out in 2019 and 2020.

Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary is named in this report as one of the areas where major non-compliances and risks were identified resulting in a follow-up inspection in October of last year.

It focuses on the provision of Foster Care services under a number of headings including the allocation of social workers to children in care.

Inspectors initially found that one in five children in care locally had not been allocated a social worker.

A follow-up inspection last October found improvements had been made – although 30 children in care were still without an allocated worker compared with 72 in May 2019.

Other issues identified include a failure to consistently ensure that care of children with a disability was appropriately co-ordinated

The report also highlighted a failure to log or respond appropriately to formal complaints. However inspectors say action was taken to address this following the inspection.

View it in full here

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 28/09/2021