HIQA report on Foster Care services names Carlow, Kilkenny & South Tipperary as an area where major non-compliances and risks were identified

Failures in foster care services locally and the efforts to address them have been identified in a new report published by HIQA today.

They relate to inspections carried out in 2019 and 2020.

Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary is named in this report as one of the areas where major non-compliances and risks were identified resulting in a follow-up inspection in October of last year.

It focuses on the provision of Foster Care services under a number of headings including the allocation of social workers to children in care.

Inspectors initially found that one in five children in care locally had not been allocated a social worker.

A follow-up inspection last October found improvements had been made – although 30 children in care were still without an allocated worker compared with 72 in May 2019.

Other issues identified include a failure to consistently ensure that care of children with a disability was appropriately co-ordinated

The report also highlighted a failure to log or respond appropriately to formal complaints. However inspectors say action was taken to address this following the inspection.

