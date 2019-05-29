Historic Courthouse Bollards Sold to Irish Buyer

Six historic bollards that once stood outside the courthouse in Kilkenny have been sold at auction yesterday.

The bollards date back from the early 1800’s and up to a number of years ago they marked the boundary outside the courthouse which is known as Grace’s Castle on Parliament Street in the city.

They ended up in private ownership after the courts service carried out a renovation around 15 years ago and went under the hammer in an auction run by Sheppards in Durrow.

They sold for a reasonable 4’600 euro.