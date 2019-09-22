Historic Military Vehicles are being displayed in Carlow today

If you want to get a look at some of Ireland’s historic military vehicles, Carlow is the place to go today.

The Military Museum on the Athy Road is hosting a display of Irish Defence Forces vehicles up until 6 o’clock this evening.

There will also be re-enactors in the form of World War One soldiers today.

Chairman if the museum, Paul Maguire says anyone who is interested in the event can call in to them.