Historic Military Vehicles are being displayed in Carlow today
The event is being held in the Military Museum
If you want to get a look at some of Ireland’s historic military vehicles, Carlow is the place to go today.
The Military Museum on the Athy Road is hosting a display of Irish Defence Forces vehicles up until 6 o’clock this evening.
There will also be re-enactors in the form of World War One soldiers today.
Chairman if the museum, Paul Maguire says anyone who is interested in the event can call in to them.