Historic occasion as Supreme Court to sit in Kilkenny for the first time ever

The Supreme Court is to sit in Kilkenny for the first time ever next year.

It’s being hailed as an historic occasion, as it’s the highest court in the country and, in its almost 60-year history, it’s never been held in Kilkenny Courthouse.

KCLR News understands the date of February 26th has been decided upon, and it will sit in Waterford on the 24th and 25th.

The intention is also to hold a programme of lectures and seminars locally to coincide with the occasion.

It comes after High Court and Circuit Court sittings that were to be held in Kilkenny in November were cancelled.