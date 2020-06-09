Hogan hasn’t applied for WTO job yet but says he is interested

Phil Hogan says he hasn’t yet formally applied to be the next boss of the World Trade Organisation.

The Kilkenny man has confirmed though that he’s interested in taking over as WTO Director General when the job comes up in September.

Former Fine Gael party colleague Pat O’Neill told KCLR last week that the European Trade Commissioner has told him he was applying but that the competition could be stiff.

Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner Hogan said it would be an exciting role.