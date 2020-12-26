Phil Hogan says he regrets Golfgate but did not get ‘due process’

Phil Hogan says he did not get a fair hearing over the Golfgate controversy.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, the former EU Trade Commissioner says he regrets what happened in August and believes that most fair minded people think what happened to him was disproportionate.

The Kilkennyman was forced to resign his post on the Commission four months ago over breaches of the coronavirus restrictions in the wake of the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway.

80 people attended the dinner and the fallout also saw Dara Calleary resigning as Agriculture Minister while newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Seamus Wolf also faced questions over his attendance.