Holocaust Memorial Day marked in Carlow and Kilkenny

Today marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Commemorations have been taking place around the world to remember the of millions of jews and other minorities who died at the hands of the Nazis during World War II.

To mark the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust 2021 our Sue Nunn was joined on The Way It Is by Simon Lewis, who was raised in the Jewish faith, and Jadzia Kaminska whose Polish father who, at the age of nine, managed to escape his home town when the Nazi killing squads attacked.