Honorary Doctorate for Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan

Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan will be presented with an Honorary Doctorate by University of Limerick today.

Last April, the High Court awarded Ms Phelan two point five million euro in damages for the error, which led to the Cervical-Check scandal.

A full commission of investigation into the controversy is to be established in September.

The conferring ceremony takes place today at 3:15pm in the Irish World Academy of Music & Dance on the college’s north campus.

A special reception in honour of the Mooncoin native was held by Kilkenny county council recently at county hall.