Hopes for new rural bus route in Carlow

It is hoped a rural bus route will be set up in South Carlow in the coming months.

A meeting will be held in the town hall in Borris for people to come along & voice their opinions. The gathering will help determine what times & routes the bus will go.

It will be held on the 25th of this month at 7.30pm.

Speaking to KCLR this morning, Councillor Willie Quinn, says the service is long overdue & will be of huge benefit to the whole of the county.