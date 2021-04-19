Horse seized in Kilkenny City and two males arrested

Another animal’s been seized by gardaí locally.

A unit from Kilkenny discovered a horse limping with a leg injury in the city yesterday.

It’s understood to be receiving care.

Two males who interfered with garda enforcement of the 2013 Animal Welfare Act were arrested for obstruction.

It follows the seizure of 11 horses following a separate, planned, multi-agency search of farmland in the Castlecomer area on Friday. (More on that here).