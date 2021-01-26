“Horse situation gone out of control in Kilkenny” says animal rescue charity hoping to set up a local base

An animal rescue charity’s looking for a local base.

My lovely Horse is headquartered in Kildare but wants to expand its services.

Co-founder Martina Kenny told KCLR news they hope to have a premises locally saying “We really would love to have a base eventually in Kilkenny so that we can be there on the ground much more to help so if you do know of somewhere with maybe stables or land please do get in touch with us through [email protected] or through our Facebook or Instagram we really hope we can make a huge difference in Kilkenny and with the help of the Gardaí, the councils and the TDs we know we can”.

She adds “The past year My Lovely Horse Rescue have been working very closely with Kilkenny Gardaí, councillors and TDs, the Gardaí have proven to be absolutely amazing when it comes to animal welfare, we’ve identified certain Gardaí who will help other Gardaí in the legislation through welfare and the Control of Horses Act so it’s absolutely brilliant, the council have embraced My Lovely Horse Rescue also coming up with ideas and plans on hopefully really combating the horse situation that right now is gone out of control in Kilkenny”.