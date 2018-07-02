Horses Could Be Banned From Parts of Kilkenny City

A move to introduce ‘no-go zones’ for horses in Kilkenny is progressing.

A full list of proposed areas where horses will no longer be allowed is to be presented to the council in the coming weeks.

The issue was raised again at the most recent Joint Policing Committee meeting in the city.

Local Gardaí gave an update on where they are in terms of preparing for the introduction of a bye-law which would have to be passed by the elected members of the local authority.

It was originally suggested by Councillor Andrew McGuinness in response to animal cruelty incidents and he says he hopes this will go some way towards reducing the number of them.

Areas suggested by the gardaí include High Street, St Kieran Street & down to the River Nore.

Cllr McGuinness would like to see the ban extended to the Ring Road & speaking to KCLR News he said “The issue is still there & we need to come to a solution as soon as possible”.