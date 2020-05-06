Hospitality sector in line for 0% VAT, as local musician critices Vintners plans

The Junior Minister for Tourism has called for a 0 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector.

Brendan Griffin has also said there should be an extra bank holiday in the year to boost the industry.

The government has warned it will be one of the slowest industries to return to normal as the restrictions are gradually lifted over the coming months

Meanwhile, a local musician says he is annoyed at the approach taken by vintners who are eager to get pub doors open again.

A proposal that would see licensed premises re-open at the end of June rather than early August has been submitted but it would mean that live music or DJ’s would be banned still.

Tomás Jackman who has recovered from Covid-19 himself says he understands to a certain extent that they are trying to be responsible but he thinks there are many aspects of it that should have been given more consideration.