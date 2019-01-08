KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Hotels in Carlow & Kilkenny asked to apply to host training courses & provide accommodation
The Rehab Group are looking for local hotels to apply to host their training courses, and provide accommodation.
The charity offers a wide range of supports to people with disabilities.
They’ve advertised a tender for contracts, saying they’re establishing a panel per county for hotel facilities – including in Carlow and Kilkenny.
The agreement will be for two years with options for an extension.
The closing date is the 7th of February.