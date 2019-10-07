Hotels in Kilkenny & Carlow report significant drop in visitor numbers from UK

Hotels and guesthouses locally have expressed concerns as numbers appear to be down this year.

The Irish Hotels Federation says 78% of their members in Carlow and Kilkenny have seen a decrease of visitors from the UK staying with them compared to this time last year.

Colin Ahern of the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny says he thinks Brexit uncertainty is definitely having a huge impact.

Speaking to KCLR News, Colin said that “In the South East 10 years ago the visitors from Britain would have accounted for nearly 40% of international visitors”. However he says now that figure is at about 20%.